Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

180th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,406,807

92,788

Recovered

4,304,049

95,373

Deaths

86,799

1,221

Maharashtra118801585793332216 Andhra Pradesh6177765307115302 Tamil Nadu5364774812738751 Karnataka5113454048417922 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Telangana1713061397001033 Odisha167161133466722 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
  India   All India  20 Sep 2020  Farm Bills undermine food security systems; PM, BJP distorting our manifesto: Congress
India, All India

Farm Bills undermine food security systems; PM, BJP distorting our manifesto: Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2020, 1:50 pm IST

The Congress suggested changes to farm laws that would see the Agricultural Market Produce Committees (AMPC) Act abolished

Women raise slogan during a protest against three ordinances passed by the Centre, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib. — PTI
 Women raise slogan during a protest against three ordinances passed by the Centre, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib. — PTI

The Congress on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP spokespersons over the farmers’ Bills, accusing them of "maliciously" distorting the party's 2019 manifesto which promised creating small markets before repealing the APMC Act.

Ahead of elections last year, the Congress suggested changes to farm laws that would see the Agricultural Market Produce Committees (AMPC) Act abolished. Mr Modi and BJP leaders have accused the Congress of hypocrisy by proposing farm reforms, similar to what one of the Bills proposed by the BJP government does, but resisting it after being voted to the Opposition.

 

Defending the Congress’ promise of repealing the APMC Act, P. Chidambaram said in a statement, “The Prime Minister and the BJP spokespersons have deliberately and maliciously distorted the Congress manifesto. We promised to promote farmers’, producer companies/organisations to enable farmers to access inputs, technology and markets; and to establish farmers’ markets with adequate infrastructure and support in large villages and small towns… Today, our farmers produce huge surpluses in many agricultural produce — notably wheat and rice. On the strength of our farmers, successive Congress governments built, brick by brick, a food security system, that culminated in the National Food Security Act, 2013.”

 

“Farmers need multiple accessible markets... Congress’ proposals would have given them that. Once that is accomplished, the Congress manifesto promise on repealing the APMC Act and making trade in agricultural produce free would be a natural sequel in course of time,” he added.

Chidambaram’s statement came a day ahead of the government listing the three farm Bills for consideration and passing in the Upper House on Sunday.

Tags: farmers, bjp government, farmers bill, farmers ordinance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the 'Lok Sabha' (house of representatives), on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. — PTI photo

Farm bills will transform sector, says PM Modi as farmers protest

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Uproar in Rajya Sabha over farm bills; Opposition creates ruckus in House

Former BJP MLA from Surkhi Parul Sahu joins Congress party in presence of party State President Kamal Nath, at his residence in Bhopal. — PTI photo

Kamal Nath takes jibe at Scindia for nurturing chief ministerial ambition

A gym owner sprays disinfectants on equipment after authorities allowed opening of gym and yoga centres with certain restrictions, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Single-day recoveries exceed fresh COVID cases in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham