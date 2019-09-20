Friday, Sep 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh takes 30-minute sortie in indigenous Tejas

THE ASIAN AGE. | B.R. SRIKANTH
Published : Sep 20, 2019, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2019, 2:51 am IST

The first defence minister to fly onboard “Tejas”, 68 year-old Mr Singh showed no signs of exhaustion, but rather extremely thrilled with the feat.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh waves from atop the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas after a sortie at HAL airport in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union defence minister Rajnath Singh waves from atop the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas after a sortie at HAL airport in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

BENGALURU: Like Indian air warriors, defence minister Rajnath Singh jockeyed with the controls of the Made-in-India “Tejas” combat jet during a 30-minute sortie with the aircraft cruising almost at supersonic speed over the skies of Bengaluru and neighbouring towns in Tamil Nadu, to prop the morale of defence engineers and scientists involved in its design and manufacture, and the Indian Air Foce (IAF), on Thursday.   

The first defence minister to fly onboard “Tejas”, 68 year-old Mr Singh showed no signs of exhaustion, but rather extremely thrilled with the feat.

“This is an indigenous aircraft, so it came naturally to me to fly the ‘Tejas. I wanted to know the conditions under which our pilots fly the aircraft, and I salute their valour. I am proud of this product of the scientists of DRDO, ADA, and HAL, and I congratulate them on the superior skills. It is one of the most memorable events of my life,” he told the media after the sortie.

Commenting on the sortie, he said he took over the controls for a couple of minutes following the instructions of Air Vice Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, the pilot, and even chatting with the latter about his career in the IAF and enquiring about his family. The aircraft took off at a speed less than that of a MiG-21, cruised almost at supersonic swiftness, with the pilot explaining about a ground attack with the help of a laser designator pod fitted on the combat jet.

The pods help illuminate ground targets located 20-25 km away to help pilots carry out air-to-ground strikes and return to respective air bases. The pilot pulled about 2.5 G or two-and-half times gravity, but Mr Singh said he felt comfortable through the sortie. Air Vice Marshal Tiwari heads the National Flight Test Centre (NFTC) at Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the nodal entity for design and development of “Tejas.”

The defence minister said he is confident that the armed forces will be able to decimate adversaries in the event of a war because of the technological expertise of Indian designers and scientists.

Tags: tejas aircrafts, rajnath singh

Latest From India

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi BJP leader seen slapping wife, an ex-mayor, at party office

Five Afghanistan nationals have been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly ingesting 370 heroin capsules worth Rs 15 crore to smuggle into India. They were carrying the banned substance from Kandahar, officials said. (Representational Image)

5 foreigners arrested at Delhi airport with drugs worth Rs 15 crore

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (Photo: File)

Pak PM finds it difficult to accept Kashmir is back on road to progress: Indian envoy

Vijay Gokhale (Photo: ANI)

Hope Pak realises folly of its actions: Vijay Gokhale

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

2

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

3

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

4

I had to train to play carrom with my right hand: 'Chhichhore' star Tushar Pandey aka Mummy

5

64MP Redmi Note 8 Pro is going to destroy competition with attractive pricing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham