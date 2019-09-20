Friday, Sep 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

India, All India

Hope Pak realises folly of its actions: Vijay Gokhale

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Sep 20, 2019, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2019, 2:56 am IST

He indicated that Pakistan’s actions were not those of a “normal” country.

Vijay Gokhale (Photo: ANI)
 Vijay Gokhale (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Following the refusal of Pakistan to allow the VVIP Air India One aircraft — that will carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States — to overfly its airspace, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said that Islamabad “should realise the folly of its actions” and that if Pakistan “is in violation of norms of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)”, India could “consider” approaching the ICAO. He however said that at the moment, “there is no intention to do so”. He indicated that Pakistan’s actions were not those of a “normal” country.

In response to a question, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “So far as airspace is concerned, it was a rather unfortunate situation where the country denies overflight to the head of state or Head of Government of another country but this is true when the country (Pakistan) is a normal country. We have made our position very clear. We hope that Pakistan will realise the folly of its actions. As far as going to any international organisation is concerned, we will take a look at that. So far there is no intention to do so. But if they are in violation of regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), there is a possibility we can certainly consider that.    

Earlier on Wednesday, India had reacted angrily, with the MEA saying, “We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight for a second time in two weeks, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country. Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action.”

Less than two weeks after Pakistan refused permission for the Air India One VVIP flight carrying President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace to fly to Iceland, it had on Wednesday refused a request permission to overfly its airspace for another VVIP Air India One flight that will fly PM MOdi to the US.

Tags: air india one, vijay gokhale

Latest From India

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi BJP leader seen slapping wife, an ex-mayor, at party office

Five Afghanistan nationals have been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly ingesting 370 heroin capsules worth Rs 15 crore to smuggle into India. They were carrying the banned substance from Kandahar, officials said. (Representational Image)

5 foreigners arrested at Delhi airport with drugs worth Rs 15 crore

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (Photo: File)

Pak PM finds it difficult to accept Kashmir is back on road to progress: Indian envoy

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh waves from atop the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas after a sortie at HAL airport in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh takes 30-minute sortie in indigenous Tejas

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

2

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

3

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

4

I had to train to play carrom with my right hand: 'Chhichhore' star Tushar Pandey aka Mummy

5

64MP Redmi Note 8 Pro is going to destroy competition with attractive pricing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham