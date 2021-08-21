Friday, Aug 20, 2021 | Last Update : 11:34 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Aug 2021  Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D gets approval for Emergency Use Authorisation
India, All India

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D gets approval for Emergency Use Authorisation

PTI
Published : Aug 20, 2021, 10:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2021, 10:54 pm IST

ZyCoV-D has become the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo:Zyduscadila)
 Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo:Zyduscadila)

New Delhi: Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India and it will be administered to people 12 years and above, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

With Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), ZyCoV-D has also become the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

 

Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two doses.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said that ZyCoV-D is the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus and when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance.

The "plug-and-play" technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring, it said.

 

"Zydus Cadila has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D today i.e. 20/08/2021, the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 to be administered in humans including children and adults 12 years and above," the government department said.

ZyCoV-D is a needle-free vaccine administered using PharmaJet', an applicator that ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery, Zydus Cadila has said.

The DBT said that Interim results from Phase-III clinical trials in over 28,000 volunteers, showed primary efficacy of 66.6 per cent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases.

 

This has been the largest vaccine trial so far in India for COVID-19, it said.

The vaccine had already exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both Phase I/II and Phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent data safety monitoring board, the DBT added.

Till now, there were five EUA-granted vaccines -- Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the vaccines of Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

Of these, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are in use in the country. ZyCoV-D will be the sixth to be added to the vaccine basket of the country.

 

In a Union health ministry briefing on May 13, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, V K Paul, had estimated that there would be 216 crore vaccines doses available for people in the country between August to December.

Of these, Zydus Cadila will provide five crore doses, he had said.

Zydus Cadila in a statement said it plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.

The vaccine has been developed in partnership with the DBT under Mission COVID Suraksha, the department said.

"It has been implemented by the BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, a PSU of the DBT) and ZyCoV-D has been supported under the COVID-19 Research Consortia through National Biopharma Mission for preclinical studies, Phase I and Phase II clinical trials and under the Mission COVID Suraksha for Phase III Clinical Trial," the DBT said.

 

Vaccine Technology Centre, the vaccine research centre of the Zydus group, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, an autonomous body of the DBT and Interactive Research School for Health Affairs, Pune, GCLP Lab set up under the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) also played a vital role in this, the department added.

DBT Secretary and BIRAC Chairperson Renu Swarup said the development is an important milestone in the country's indigenous vaccine development mission and positions India on the global map for novel vaccine development.

It is a matter of great pride that today we have the EUA for the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D by Zydus developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology and supported through Mission COVID Suraksha," the official said.

 

We are confident that this will be an important vaccine for both India and the world, Swarup said.

Speaking on the development, chairman Zydus Group Pankaj Patel said, We are extremely happy that our efforts to put out a safe, well-tolerated and efficacious vaccine to fight COVID-19 has become a reality with ZyCoV-D.

To create the world's first DNA vaccine at such a crucial juncture and despite all the challenges, is a tribute to the Indian research scientists and their spirit of innovation, Patel added.

Tags: zydus cadila covid vaccine, zycov-d, drugs controller general of india (dcgi)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of opposition parties

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposes renaming Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgawati

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)

COVID-19: India reports 36,571 new infections, active cases lowest in 150 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham