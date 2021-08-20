Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of opposition parties

Friday, Aug 20, 2021 | Last Update : 07:29 PM IST

ANI
Published : Aug 20, 2021, 7:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2021, 7:09 pm IST

The opposition parties are likely to discuss joint strategy to take on the BJP-led government on various issues

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
 Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As part of efforts to take forward the unity on various issues forged by opposition parties during the monsoon session of parliament, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting of opposition parties which is being attended by leaders from 18 other parties.

Among those present at the meeting being held through video conferencing are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

 

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are also attending the meeting.

Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting, sources said.

The monsoon session had seen the opposition parties forcing repeated adjournments over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of new farm laws. The last day of the monsoon session saw unprecedented pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over the bill related to the insurance business and both the government and opposition parties blamed each other for the situation in the House.

The opposition parties are likely to discuss joint strategy to take on the BJP-led government on various issues.

 

Tags: sonia gandhi, monsoon session of parliament, mk stalin, sitaram yechury, farooq abdullah, sharad pawar, mamata banerjee, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

