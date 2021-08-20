Friday, Aug 20, 2021 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

COVID-19: India reports 36,571 new infections, active cases lowest in 150 days

PTI
Published : Aug 20, 2021, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2021, 10:51 am IST

A reduction of 524 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)
 A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)

New Delhi: India logged 36,571 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,23,58,829, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.54 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,33,589 with 540 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases have declined to 3,63,605, the lowest in 150 days, and comprise 1.12 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A reduction of 524 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,86,271 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,26,99,702.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 25 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 56 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,15,61,635, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

