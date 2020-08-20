Thursday, Aug 20, 2020 | Last Update : 05:05 PM IST

149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,837,749

47,310

Recovered

2,097,331

50,099

Deaths

54,004

762

Maharashtra62864244688121033 Tamil Nadu3554492981716123 Andhra Pradesh3160032263372906 Karnataka2495901641504327 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1561391407674235 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9732475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
  India   All India  20 Aug 2020  Supreme Court gives Prashant Bhushan two days to reconsider his 'defiant statement'
India, All India

Supreme Court gives Prashant Bhushan two days to reconsider his 'defiant statement'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Aug 20, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2020, 3:06 pm IST

The top court on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary

Prashant Bhushan (PTI photo)
 Prashant Bhushan (PTI photo)

The Supreme Court Thursday granted two days to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has been held guilty of contempt, to reconsider his 'defiant statement' refusing to apologise for his contemptuous tweets against the judiciary.

Bhushan told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that he would consult his lawyers and think over the apex court's suggestion.

 

Attorney General K K Venugopal urged the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, not to award any punishment to Bhushan in the contempt case saying he has already been convicted.

The bench said it cannot consider the request of Venugopal unless Bhushan reconsiders his earlier stand of not apologising for his tweets. The tone, tenor and content of Bhushan's statement makes it worse; is it defence or aggravation, the court told Venugopal.

The top court said it can be very lenient if there is realisation of mistake, and posted the matter for further hearing on August 24.

Bhushan's plea dismissed

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected Bhushan's submission that the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt proceedings in which he has been held guilty be heard by another top court bench.

 

A bench gave assurance to Bhushan that no punishment will be acted upon till his review against the order convicting him in the case will be decided.

The bench told senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Bhushan, that he is asking them to commit an "act of impropriety" by saying that argument on sentencing be heard by another bench.

The top court on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary, saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

Bar Association comes out in Bhushan's support

In a significant development, the Bar Association of India (BAI) has come out in support of the activist-lawyer, convicted for cntempt of court, saying that at a time the citizenry is facing huge challenges, the stature of the Supreme Court would stand enhanced by allowing criticism rather than taking umbrage at his remarks.

 

The Executive Committee of the BAI said it was deeply dismayed and concerned by the manner of exercise of suo motu contempt jurisdiction by the Supreme Court of India against a member of the legal profession in the case relating to Bhushan.

The BAI, in a statement said, it was of the view that the exercise of contempt jurisdiction by the court in this manner has potential for more self-harm than the avowed purpose of safeguarding the prestige of the institution.

Trenchant criticism, commentary, satire and humour help build institutions in a free society. Judgments that curb the exercise of freedom of speech and expression by a member of the Bar by resort to suo motu powers is conspicuously old fashioned.

 

The reputation of the Supreme Court of India cannot be dislodged by a couple of 'tweets'. At a time that the citizenry is facing huge challenges, the stature of the Supreme Court would stand enhanced by allowing criticism rather than taking umbrage at such remarks, it said.

Tags: prashant bhushan, supreme court of india, contempt case

Latest From India

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

I have been grossly misunderstood: Read Prashant Bhushan's statement on Supreme Court verdict

The survey with over 34,000 partcipants has pointed out that lack of knowledge of using devices for effective educational purposes caused hindrance in the learning process. (Representative Image)

27% students do not have smartphones, 28% lack electricity for online classes: NCERT survey

All Indian airlines will undergo the special safety audit that has begun. In the first phase, rhe DGCA is auditing SpiceJet and Air India

DGCA to conduct safety audit of all Indian airlines post Kozhikode crash

Representational image

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is cleanest city in India for fourth time

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham