Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

India, All India

Over 55 killed as rain hits north India; Yamuna above 'danger mark' in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 10:19 am IST

A flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Water level in the Yamuna river on Tuesday morning crossed 'danger mark' as Haryana released more water from Hathni Kund barrage. (Photo: ANI)
 Water level in the Yamuna river on Tuesday morning crossed 'danger mark' as Haryana released more water from Hathni Kund barrage. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Heavy rains in the northern parts -- Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab claimed over 55 lives in the last two days. A flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday declared it a "natural calamity" and allocated Rs 100 crore for flood-hit districts.

Water level in the Yamuna river on Tuesday morning crossed "danger mark" as Haryana released more water from Hathni Kund barrage.

The river was flowing at 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the "danger mark" of 205.33 meters. The water level is expected to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water on Monday evening.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to take stock of preparedness for any situation arising out of incoming excess water in the river.

After meeting, he urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safer places.

As a precautionary measure, vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed in view of the increasing water level.

The Yamuna level is expectedly going to rise to 207 metres due to the latest discharge from the barrage as the highest amount of water -- 8,28,000 cusec -- was released in the history of Hathni Kund barrage on Sunday.

The Delhi government has set up 2120 tents for 23860 people who are expected to be affected due to the excess water resulting in Yamuna's overflow.

Tags: yamuna, amarinder singh, himachal pradesh, uttarakhand, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Fatima, the 65-year-old petitioner, submitted that though over a year had passed, no steps have been taken to restore the area and remediate the damage caused to the environment. (Photo: File)

Retd prof moves Madras HC seeking directive to demolish Vedanta's Sterlite plant

Sonowal was replying to a question on whether the government will explore some legislative options to deal with those whose names may be wrongfully included in the final NRC. (Photo: File)

'Govt may explore legislative options to deal with NRC anomalies,' says Assam CM

The development comes a day after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the phone tapping case filed during the previous (HD Kumaraswamy) government will be handed over to the CBI as many leaders including Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah have demanded a probe into the matter. (Photo: File)

Karnataka government orders CBI probe into phone tapping case

The hearing is underway before the bench also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: 'Temple destroyed to build mosque,' says Ram Lalla's advocate

MOST POPULAR

1

RIP Khayyam: Big B to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood mourns music composer's death

2

Wings Touch TWS earbuds review: Love at first sound

3

Watch Live: Samsung unveils Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ in India

4

China lost 20 lakhs jobs in short period of time: Donald Trump

5

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham