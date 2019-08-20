Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:40 AM IST

India, All India

NSA meets Amit Shah, discusses J&K security after his return

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 7:04 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 7:04 am IST

Officials claimed the government was in “no hurry” to start Internet services as of now.

Union home minister Amit Shah
 Union home minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Restoration of Internet and mobile services particularly in the Kashmir Valley will take some more time as security agencies feel it could adversely impact the situation in the region. This was decided during a high-level security review meeting on the prevailing situation in J&K, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday.

During the meeting, national security adviser Ajit Doval, who spent more than 10 days in the Valley, briefed the home minister on the present security scenario in the region. Senior intelligence and security officials, including home secretary Rajiv Gauba and intelligence bureau chief Arvind Kumar, also attended the key meeting.

Sources said one of the issues discussed at Monday’s security review meeting was to help farmers and traders in the Valley involved in apple farming as the fruit season in the Valley was due to start. So adequate measures will be put in place to facilitate movement of apple and other fruits from different regions of the Valley to the wholesale markets.

“Since the Valley caters to a large part of apple production in the country, we are taking adequate steps to ensure movement of trucks to transport fruits to various wholesale markets. The local administration is very sensitive on this issue and will ensure that local farmers do not suffer due to restrictions,” a senior security official said.

It was also decide at the meeting, sources added, to restore Internet and mob-ile services, particularly in the Valley, in a “very gradual manner” as these can contribute to a massive negative campaign on the social media leading to trouble in the Valley. Officials claimed the government was in “no hurry” to start Internet services as of now.

Mr Doval briefed the home minister on deployment of security forces in J&K and the general consensus was that adequate personnel had already been posted and there was no immediate need to rush further reinforcements. Both south and central Kashmir have been identified as “sensitive sectors”.

Tags: amit shah, ajit doval

Latest From India

Islamabad said the unexpected release of water into the River Sutlej that flows from India to Pakistan was part of an attempt by New Delhi to flout the longstanding treaty between the countries. (Photo: File)

India rejects Pak's claim of using water as 'weapon of war' amid Kashmir turmoil

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra and her daughter Miraya Vadra were also present at the occasion. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Leaders across parties pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

He alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana. (Photo: File)

BJP cannot play Karnataka-like dramas in Telangana: K T Rama Rao

elugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam South and ex-Army soldier Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been serving meals to poor people at Rs 5 by investing his own money at King George Hospital (KGH) Anna Canteen, after Ann Canteens were closed by the YSRCP government. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLA provides meal at Rs 5 outside Andhra hospital

MOST POPULAR

1

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

2

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

3

UP man who let wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep, held for theft

4

2019 iPhone 11 Pro to steal stunning Note 10 feature

5

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham