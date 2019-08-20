Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:22 PM IST

India, All India

‘No one drives even cars that old’: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa on MiG-21 fighter jets

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 4:41 pm IST

The aircraft had been in service for decades because of the overhauling using Indian-made components.

The fighter jet flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, was an upgraded variant called the MiG-21 Bison. (Photo: File)
 The fighter jet flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, was an upgraded variant called the MiG-21 Bison. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said at an event on Tuesday that “The Indian Air force is still flying 44-year-old MiG-21 fighter jets when no one even drives cars that old.” Several questions have been raised about the four-decade-old fighter planes that remain the core of India's defence fleet even after a recent combat at the Line of Control, in which Pakistan used superior F-16 jets.

"We are still flying MiG-21 which is 44 year old but nobody driving cars of that vintage," Air Chief Dhanoa said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by his side. He was speaking at a seminar on modernisation and indigenisation of the Indian Air Force, reported NDTV.

The Air Chief said the basic version of the Russian fighter jet would be phased out this year. "Hopefully, I will fly the last sortie in September, subject to visibility," he told NDTV.

The aircraft had been in service for decades because of the overhauling using Indian-made components. "Over 95 per cent of components required in overhauling is made in India. The Russians are not flying the MiG but we are because we have overhaul facilities."

The MiG-21 joined the Indian Air Force in 1973-74.

The fighter jet flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, was an upgraded variant called the MiG-21 Bison. The fighter pilot was able to shoot down a more advanced Pakistani F-16 before his plane was shot down.

At least 110 MiG-21 jets were upgraded in 2006 to MiG-21 Bison. They were equipped with powerful multi-mode radar, better avionics and communications systems.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa has flown the MiG-21. In May 2017, he led a four-aircraft 'Missing Man' formation in honour of the servicemen killed during the Kargil conflict.

The MiG-21 has seen several crashes over the years. Over the past 40 years, India has lost more than half of its MiG combat fleet of 872 aircraft, parliament was told recently.

Tags: mig-21, air chief marshal, b s dhanoa, f-16, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. (Photo: File)

Chhota Rajan convicted in attempt-to-murder case

Searches are being conducted in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Barwani districts which border Gujarat and Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar-Malwa districts located on the border with Rajasthan. (Photo: Representational)

High alert in MP over possible movement of Afghani terrorists

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, he said these trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Manmohan warns of unpleasant trends of growing intolerance, violence

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that in order to modernise the Indian Air Force there is a need to develop indigenous technology in the defense sector and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturers. (Photo: File)

Rajnath to modernise IAF, says 'Develop comprehensive capabilities ourselves'

MOST POPULAR

1

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi brings magic on-screen with Big B; watch

2

Woman visits hospital to treat kidney stones, give birth to triplets

3

Employer reputation key factor considered by job seekers: report

4

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 touchdowns India

5

India's e-tourist visa fee to be based on tourist footfall

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham