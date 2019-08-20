Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

Doctors claim 'no bed', UP woman delivers baby in hospital corridors

Published : Aug 20, 2019
However, this is not the first case in the state where the patients are not admitted in the hospital owing to place constraint.

The horrific visuals of the woman lying in the hospital corridor with blood all around her can be seen in the video shot on a mobile camera. (NDTV/ youtube video screen)
Farrukhabad: In another case of negligence by doctors and workers at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was compelled to deliver a baby within the corridors of a hospital on Sunday night. This happened as the doctors and nurses allegedly rejected to treat her saying there were no beds available.

The incident took place at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the only specialised government hospital in Farrukhabad district.

The horrific visuals of the woman lying in the hospital corridor in a pool of blood can be seen in the video shot on a mobile camera. The video also shows a baby, whose gender hasn't been confirmed yet, lying in one end of the corridor, on what appears to be a piece of red cloth.

Few minutes later, another woman, who seems to be a relative, held the newborn swaddled in cloth.

After the woman delivered the baby, she was taken to the hospital’s labour room by the doctors on duty.

The district Justice of the Peace of Farrukhabad, who’s the highest authority officer within the city, stated she has ordered a probe.

"I have taken suo motu cognizance and ordered an enquiry. We will try and ascertain the truth behind the incident. If anyone is found guilty of negligence, we will take strict action... we take cognizance of all incidents and if in this latest one, there is any negligence, we will take action," Monika Rani, the district magistrate told NDTV.

However, this is not the first case in the state where patients are not admitted in hospitals owing to constraints. In July this year, a mother and her newborn baby were found lying on the floor at District Women Hospital premises as they were allegedly not provided with a bed.

