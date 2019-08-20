Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

India, All India

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 12:43 pm IST

Blue waves were seen at the Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Besant Nagar's Eliot's Beach and Palavakkam beaches.

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
 According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)

Chennai: On Sunday, people visiting beaches along Chennai’s East Coast road were left surprised when they saw blue, sparkling waves hitting the shore. This rare occurrence left hundreds of visitors in awe. Blue waves were seen at the Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Besant Nagar's Eliot's Beach and Palavakkam beaches.

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. The phenomenon is caused by Noctiluca scintillans algae, a type of phytoplankton that converts their chemical energy into light energy when washed ashore. It is commonly known as sea tinkle.

Here are some pictures and videos posted by visitors of the blue waves in the Chennai beach on their social media.

 

 

 

 

Tags: tamil nadu, chennai, blue waves, bioluminescence, social media
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, officials also said. (Photo: Representational)

Army man killed, 4 injured in Pak firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

She even alleged that nearly 257 sacks of rice are missing while 5,000 eggs worth Rs 25,000 were purchased but never served to the students. (Photo: Representative)

BJP MP finds students served boiled rice, salt as Mid-day meal in Hooghly school

Ahead of the publication of the final list of the NRC later this month, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said adequate arrangements will be made for people to appeal against non-inclusion in the list of Assam's residents. (Photo: File)

MHA says, 'Arrangements made to appeal people non-included in final NRC'

The CM also toured Ropar and met flood affected people and condoled the deaths of three people due to roof collapse in Ludhiana. (Photo: ANI)

Flooded Sutlej disturbs villages in Punjab, rescue operations underway

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman visits hospital to treat kidney stones, give birth to triplets

2

Employer reputation key factor considered by job seekers: report

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 touchdowns India

4

India's e-tourist visa fee to be based on tourist footfall

5

RIP Khayyam: Big B to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood mourns music composer's death

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham