Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

Blue waves were seen at the Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Besant Nagar's Eliot's Beach and Palavakkam beaches.

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)

Chennai: On Sunday, people visiting beaches along Chennai’s East Coast road were left surprised when they saw blue, sparkling waves hitting the shore. This rare occurrence left hundreds of visitors in awe. Blue waves were seen at the Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Besant Nagar's Eliot's Beach and Palavakkam beaches.

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. The phenomenon is caused by Noctiluca scintillans algae, a type of phytoplankton that converts their chemical energy into light energy when washed ashore. It is commonly known as sea tinkle.

Here are some pictures and videos posted by visitors of the blue waves in the Chennai beach on their social media.

I VERY rarely miss a flight... Did yesterday and thus was lucky to catch this tonight 😍😍😍 #ChennaiSeaSparkle #SeaSparkle pic.twitter.com/MBOpdvxZUX — T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) August 18, 2019

When I was moving to this beautiful city 4 years ago, the only promise I made to myself was that I would always live by the beach.

Tonight was the best validation I could have received for this choice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S4H1PDxqvZ — MadMax (@TapiocaChip) August 18, 2019

Thanks for the tip-off Sundar 🙌 we ran to the #OliveBeach and saw our first ever Bioluminescence 😍😍😍 simply electric!! #Chennai https://t.co/r4ecUkqUZw pic.twitter.com/8jWm3Rgp0p — Joga-Maya 😎 (@jogakhichudi) August 18, 2019