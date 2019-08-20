3.5 crore new members joined BJP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The post is currently held by Union home minister Amit Shah, who has been holding the position since 2014.

New Delhi: The “world’s largest” political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has added 3.5 crore new members to its existing tally and the number is going to further increase as its ongoing membership drive is culminating on August 20.

The party had claimed that it had enrolled more than 11 crore members in the last membership drive and the current membership drive was to add 20 per cent new members to the existing number. After the membership drive, the saffron party will initiate the process of organisational polls from September 11, which will end by December 15 after which the party with either elect or nominate its next national president. The post is currently held by Union home minister Amit Shah, who has been holding the position since 2014.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and the party’s convenor of the membership drive Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 3.5 crore new members had been enrolled as he congratulated the office-bearers of the party’s state units.

However, the Odisha unit of the BJP has requested an extension of the membership drive for at least two months as most parts of the Naveen Patnaik-ruled state have been affected by floods and with the sowing season currently on. BJP workers are finding it tough to meet the target of enrolling 20 lakh members.