17 ministers to take oath today in K'taka cabinet expansion

ANI
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 8:52 am IST

CM who drew Oppn's criticism for delay in cabinet expansion, proposed names of 17 MLAs including K S Eshwarappa, Jagdish Shettar, C T Ravi.

On Monday, Yediyurappa said: 'Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow.'
 On Monday, Yediyurappa said: 'Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow.' (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: After forming the government on July 26 following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition, 17 ministers will take an oath of office on Tuesday in the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's cabinet.

The Chief Minister, who drew Opposition's criticism for the delay in cabinet expansion, proposed names of 17 MLAs including K S Eshwarappa, Jagdish Shettar, C T Ravi and Basavaraj Bommai to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday.

MLAs including Govind Makthappa Karajol, Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, Laxman Sangappa Savadi, R Ashoka, B Sreeramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Ganesh, Prabhu Chauhan and Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb will take oath on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan here between 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

On Monday, Yediyurappa said: "Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow."

