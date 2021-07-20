Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

  India   All India  20 Jul 2021  SC asks Kerala to explain easing of COVID curbs for Bakrid
India, All India

SC asks Kerala to explain easing of COVID curbs for Bakrid

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jul 20, 2021, 7:04 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2021, 7:04 am IST

The Supreme Court will hold a hearing on this on Tuesday

Supreme Court. (PTI)
 Supreme Court. (PTI)

New Delhi: Closing the suo motu case against the Uttar Pradesh government after the cancellation of the Kanwar Yatra, the Supreme Court on Monday turned its guns on the Kerala government for its relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms in view of the coming Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) festival, directing the state government to file its response by Monday evening. The Supreme Court will hold a hearing on this on Tuesday. A plea had been filed in the court against the lifting of these restrictions.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the concessions at a press conference on Saturday and said that in view of Bakrid being celebrated on July 21, textiles, footwear shops, jewellery, fancy stores, shops selling home appliances and electronic items, all types of repairing shops and shops selling essential items shall be allowed to open on July 18-20 from 7 am to 8 pm in category A, B and C areas. The areas had been categorised based on the test positivity rate.

 

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and B.R. Gavai, which also took note of the affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh government which said that no Kanwar Yatra will be allowed this year in the state due to the pandemic.

After the counsel appearing for Kerala said he would file the reply, the bench asked him to do so during the day and said it would take up the matter for hearing as first item on Tuesday.

The application, which raised the issue of relaxation in restrictions in Kerala, was filed by Delhi-based P.K.D. Nambiar, who has sought stay on the state's decision. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the applicant, told the bench that the Covid positivity rate in Kerala was over 10 per cent, but despite that the restrictions were relaxed for Bakrid.

 

He said Kerala was among the states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases at present and it had a high positivity rate. He said the positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was 0.02 per cent and 0.07 per cent respectively. The bench observed that in UP’s case it was “allegedly 0.02 per cent”.

On July 16, the Supreme Court had observed all sentiments, including religious, were subservient to the right to life and had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it by July 19 whether it would reconsider its move for a symbolic Kanwar Yatra. The Uttarakhand government had earlier cancelled the annual ritual that sees thousands of Shiva devotees called “kanwariyas” travel mostly on foot to get water from the Ganga and bring it back to their villages.

 

On July 18, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also prohibited the Kanwar Yatra in the city to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Advocate G. Prakash, appearing for Kerala, told the court: “Only some shops have been opened in Kerala. Lockdown has been lifted squarely for this reason in some areas for facilitating the festival… Each day we are publishing Covid positive cases. We will file a detailed reply.”

Appearing for another intervenor, senior advocate K Radhakrishnan argued that all social and religious congregations should be suspended till at least 80 per cent of the population was vaccinated. The court took the submission on record. He wanted the Centre and state government to be vigilant to contain the infection of contagious diseases which can spread across states.

 

Tags: suo motu case, uttar pradesh, kanwar yatra, supreme court, kerala government, bakrid, pinarayi vijayan, pandemic, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Introduction of ministers halted, PM Modi slams Opposition 'mentality'

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Houses erupt over snooping, government denies any surveillance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media, as it rains on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Jitendra Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Those who get jabbed become 'Baahubali': PM

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham