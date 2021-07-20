Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

  India   All India  20 Jul 2021  Houses erupt over snooping, government denies any surveillance
India, All India

Houses erupt over snooping, government denies any surveillance

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 20, 2021, 7:03 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2021, 7:03 am IST

Opposition parties did not accept the response and have demanded an independent investigation into the allegations of snooping

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)
 Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament made a turbulent start on Monday as the Opposition parties questioned the government over the alleged snooping of politicians, journalists, activists, businesspeople and others, including a top virologist, using private Israeli spyware. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day even though the government dismissed the charges of surveillance.

Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a suo motu statement in the Lok Sabha, said that with several checks and balances being in place, “any sort of illegal surveillance” by unauthorised persons is not possible in India while Union home minister Amit Shah questioned the timing of the media reports, saying that they were meant to derail the Monsoon Session.

 

“A highly sensational story was published by a Web portal last night. Many over-the-top allegations were made around this story. The press reports appeared a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This can’t be a coincidence… There is no substance whatsoever behind this sensationalism,” said Mr Vaishnaw.

Incidentally, his name too figures in the list of people possibly snooped on using the Israeli spyware. “The publisher of the report states that it cannot say if the numbers in the published list were under surveillance. The company whose technology was allegedly used has denied these claims outright. And the time-tested processes in our country are well-established to ensure unauthorised surveillance doesn’t occur,” the minister said, defending the government.

 

However, the Opposition parties did not accept the response and have demanded an independent investigation into the allegations of snooping. “I am conscious that the IT minister has declared in Parliament that no unauthorised surveillance has taken place. It raises questions -- was there authorised surveillance and if so, on what basis was it authorized: If Govt didn’t authorise it and didn’t do it, then who did it? Pegasus manufacturer NSO Group says they only sell it to governments, and it costs about $7 million for the software. Obviously, only governments will be able to spend that kind of money… The Government of India has denied resorting to unauthorised surveillance. The question this raises is: if Pegasus is only sold to governments, which other government (China/Pakistan?) are using it to snoop on prominent Indian citizens? Shouldn’t the authorities call for an independent investigation?” said Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvanthapuram’s Congress MP and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on IT.

 

Defending the government, the IT minister tried to punch holes in the media stories, saying the reports themselves claimed that the presence of a phone number in the data does not reveal whether a device was infected with Pegasus or subject to an attempted hack. “Therefore, the report itself clarifies that presence of a number does not amount to snooping,” he added. NSO has also said the list of countries shown using Pegasus was incorrect, and many countries mentioned aren’t even our clients. It also said most of its clients are Western countries. It is evident that NSO has also clearly rubbished the claims in the report,” Mr Vaishnaw said.

 

The government in a statement said late Sunday night the allegations on government surveillance on specific people had no concrete basis. “In the past similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp by the Indian State. Those reports also had no factual basis and were denied by all parties, including WhatsApp, in the Supreme Court. This news report too, thus, also appears to be a similar fishing expedition based on conjectures and exaggerations to malign Indian democracy and its institutions,” the government statement said.

Commenting on the disruption in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday on the snooping issue, Mr Amit Shah said: “Disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India’s development trajectory through their conspiracies. The Monsoon Session will bear new fruits of progress… People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein, but today I want to seriously say -- the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions… Aap Chronology Samajhiye! This is a report by the disruptors for the obstructers. Disruptors are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. The people of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection,” he said in a statement.

 

“Any form of illegal surveillance is not possible with checks and balances in our laws and robust institutions… Those who broke the story themselves said the presence of a particular number in the database does not confirm that it is infected with Pegasus,” said former IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

A probe by a consortium of news outfits led by Paris-based Forbidden Stories reportedly found that private Israeli firm NSO Group licenced its military-grade spyware Pegasus to several foreign government groups for possible surveillance of their own citizens. “Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was selected as a potential target for snooping in the run-up to the 2019 poll, however, in the absence of forensics, it is not possible to conclusively establish whether Pegasus was deployed against Gandhi,” said news portal The Wire, which is part of the Pegasus Project.

 

The report said at least two mobile phone accounts used by Mr Rahul Gandhi were among the 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets. Among others, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor are also on the list.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the PM on the matter, using the hashtag “Pegasus”. Mr Gandhi tweeted: “We know what he’s been reading -- everything on your phone”.

Said Mr Shashi Tharoor: “What Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor are thinking or what journalists are thinking when they interview politicians has nothing to do with national security.”

 

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Is it because Mr Gandhi raises the voice of the poor (that) he is being targeted? Has he done something anti-national?”

Reacting to the explosive news report, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “The person responsible for it is none less than the home minister of India, Shri Amit Shah. Of course, it could not be done without the consent and concurrence of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. This is an unforgivable sacrilege and negation of the constitutional oath by the home minister and the Prime Minister.”

Mr Surjewala accused the Modi government of compromising national security, saying: “The government has betrayed the country. This is an act of treason. The BJP’s name should be changed to Bhartiya Jasoos Party.” The Opposition plans to corner the government on this issue in both Houses in the coming days.

 

The Wire report said that top virologist Gagandeep Kang was a possible target of surveillance in 2018, while tackling the Nipah infection, and the family members of a woman who in 2019 accused then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment were also potentially targeted. Among the other names mentioned in the list are that of Ashok Lavasa, former election commissioner, and several Indian journalists.

The Wire report added that the Pegasus targets included two current Union ministers -- Prahlad Patel and Ashwini Vaishnaw -- and the leaked list had phone numbers not just of Mr Patel and his wife but 15 people linked to him, including his cook and gardener.

 

Tags: israeli spyware, surveillance, opposition parties, monsoon session, parliament, pegasus, government surveillance, lok sabha, rajya sabha, ravi shankar prasad, spyware pegasus, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Introduction of ministers halted, PM Modi slams Opposition 'mentality'

Supreme Court. (PTI)

SC asks Kerala to explain easing of COVID curbs for Bakrid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media, as it rains on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Jitendra Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Those who get jabbed become 'Baahubali': PM

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham