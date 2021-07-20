Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Jul 2021  Home vaccination for bed-ridden people to start in Mumbai from Aug 1: Maharashtra govt tells HC
India, All India

Home vaccination for bed-ridden people to start in Mumbai from Aug 1: Maharashtra govt tells HC

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2021, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2021, 2:44 pm IST

People who are completely bed-ridden, immobile or suffering from some terminal illness shall be eligible for home vaccination

The HC said the home inoculation drive shall also include those bed-ridden and immobile people who have somehow managed to get the first dose of the vaccine. (Representational image: AFP)
 The HC said the home inoculation drive shall also include those bed-ridden and immobile people who have somehow managed to get the first dose of the vaccine. (Representational image: AFP)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government and the Mumbai civic body told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that they would start door-to-door vaccination against COVID-19 for bed-ridden and immobile people in the city as a pilot project from August 1.

The court expressed its satisfaction and said, The Union government did not rise to the occasion. However, the state government has risen to the occasion and today there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

 

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state government, told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that initially the plan was to start the home vaccination drive in Pune, but it has been changed to Mumbai considering the response received from such people.

Kumbhakoni told the court that the government has received 3,505 responses in Mumbai from people who are bed-ridden or immobile and hence, unable to travel to the vaccination centres.

He said a policy to this effect would be issued by the government and the home vaccination drive would begin from August 1 in Mumbai.

As per the policy, people who are completely bed-ridden, immobile or suffering from some terminal illness shall be eligible for home vaccination.

 

The court said the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) can begin the home vaccination drive for bed-ridden and immobile people from August 1, and a status report shall be filed by August 6 on its progress.

"We hope and trust that the state government and the BMC shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the eligible bed-ridden and immobile individuals will also have the benefit of COVID-19 vaccine, the court said.

The HC said the home inoculation drive shall also include those bed-ridden and immobile people who have somehow managed to get the first dose of the vaccine.

Kumbhakoni said they will be included and the vaccines would be free of cost, as is being done in all government and civic-run hospitals.

 

The court was hearing a petition filed by two advocates, seeking a direction to the Union and state governments to start door-to-door inoculation against COVID-19 for senior citizens above the age of 75, specially-abled people and those who are bed-ridden and hence, unable to go to vaccination centres.

Tags: covid vaccination, mumbai high court, home vaccination, bed-ridden, immobile people
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The presence of students at schools shall be purely at the consent of parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued. (PTI Photo)

COVID: Punjab allows reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from Jul 26

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Four vaccines in human trial stage, 1 in pre-clinical stage, govt in Rajya Sabha

The Navy will build six conventional diesel-electric submarines. (Representational Image)

India issues tender for Rs 50,000 crore project to build six submarines

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty (PTI)

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband arrested in porn case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham