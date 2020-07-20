Monday, Jul 20, 2020 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

118th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,118,107

40,243

Recovered

700,399

22,742

Deaths

27,503

675

Maharashtra31045516956911854 Tamil Nadu1706931179152481 Delhi1227931031343628 Karnataka63772230661336 Andhra Pradesh4965022890642 Uttar Pradesh49247298451146 Gujarat48441348822146 Telangana4507632348415 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
  India   All India  20 Jul 2020  COVID19 cases in India cross 11 lakh mark
India, All India

COVID19 cases in India cross 11 lakh mark

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Jul 20, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2020, 10:55 am IST

Covaxin human trials to start at AIIMS Delhi today

Ambulances lined up on JC Road in Bengaluru amid total lockdown. PTI photo
 Ambulances lined up on JC Road in Bengaluru amid total lockdown. PTI photo

Already with the third largest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, India on Sunday saw a record single-day jump of 40,425 cases pushing its tally to 11,18,043.  This is the first time the country has seen a one-day jump of over 40,000 cases and the fourth consecutive day the Covid count has increased by over 30,000. With 681 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has also shot up to 27,497. The health ministry said over 70 per cent of the deaths were due to co-morbidities.

In a significant development, New Delhi’s AIIMS has decided to enrol healthy individuals from Monday for conducting human clinical trials of the country’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin. AIIMS Delhi is among 12 institutes selected by ICMR to conduct Phase 1 and Phase 2 human trials of Covaxin. The vaccine will be tested on 375 volunteers in Phase 1 and 100 of them will be from AIIMS. Covaxin was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology.

The Indian Council of Medical Research is also going to conduct a study to evaluate the effectiveness of the BCG vaccination in elderly individuals between the ages of 60 and 95 living in Covid hotspots across six cities. The objective is to see if the BCG shots can prevent the occurrence of the coronavirus infection and reduce the disease’s severity and mortality rate among the elderly.

There are now 3,90,459 active cases in India. The health ministry said the 11 most Covid-affected countries – the United States, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, Britain, Iran, Pakistan and Spain --together reported eight times more cases and 14 times more deaths than India.

Of the 574 deaths in the last 24 hours, 144 are from Maharashtra, 93 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 31 from Delhi, 27 from West Bengal, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Haryana, 16 from Gujarat and nine from Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan have reported seven fatalities each, followed by Telangana with six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir five, Odisha and Puducherry three deaths each, Assam, Tripura and Kerala two each, while Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 26,816 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 11,596 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 3,597 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,403, Gujarat 2,122, Karnataka 1,240, Uttar Pradesh 1,108, West Bengal 1,076, Madhya Pradesh 706 and Andhra Pradesh 586.

So far, 553 people died of Covid-19 in Rajasthan, 409 in Telangana, 344 in Haryana, 246 in Punjab, 236 in J&K, 208 in Bihar, 86 in Odisha, 53 in Assam, 52 in Uttarakhand, 46 in Jharkhand and 40 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 28 deaths, Chhattisgarh 24, Goa 21, Chandigarh 12, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 5, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Meghalaya and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two each, while Ladakh has reported one fatality.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases at 3,00,937, followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,65,714, Delhi at 1,22,793, Karnataka at 59,652, Gujarat at 47,390, Uttar Pradesh at 47,036, Andhra Pradesh at 44,609 and Telangana at 43,780. The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 40,209 in West Bengal, 28,500 in Rajasthan, 25,547 in Haryana, 25,136 in Bihar, 22,918 in Assam and 21,763 in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha has reported 16,701 infections, J&K 13,198, Kerala 11,659, while Punjab has 9,792 cases.

Tags: coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths in india, aiims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala along with his colleagues arrive in Jaipur. PTI photo

Rajasthan political crisis: Gehlot may take a trust vote soon

Congress state working president Jitu Patwari speaks to media as he arrives to attend the CLP meeting convened by Kamal Nath. PTI photo

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath calls CLP meet to keep flock together

Top Indian Air Force commanders will meet this week to discuss operational readiness on the Line of Actual Control. (AP Photo)

Commanders to discuss deploying Rafale jets at LAC

Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport during total lockdown in Patna. PTI Photo

Lost & found items at airport now pose risk of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham