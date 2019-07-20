Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 04:58 AM IST

India, All India

Shortage of docs, nurses in Bhopal Central Jail: Pragya Thakur

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2019, 3:32 am IST

Female doctors should visit the jail and children should be paid special attention and care, says Pragya Thakur.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur
 BJP MP Pragya Thakur

New Delhi: Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur on Friday raised the issue of lack of medical care and doctors for prisoners, especially women prisoners incarcerated with children in Bhopal jail, during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

Seeking urgent availability of female doctors, nurses and nutritional food for children in Bhopal jail, Ms Thakur, who said that she lives in Bhopal and has even stayed in the city’s jail, alleged that anyone can be sent to jail as the state government can incarcerate anybody.

The Bhopal MP said that doctors never visit Bhopal jail, which has more than 3,000 male prisoners and around 150 women prisoners who are staying there with 20-odd children.

“There is no arrangement for doctors in the jail, and if children fall ill, the situation worsens but doctors are not available. Even nurses are not available for female prisoners. Children are not getting proper nutritional food. I request through the Speaker that law should be followed there, female doctors should visit the jail and children should be paid special attention and care,” Ms Thakur said.

Criticising the Madhya Pradesh (the ruling Congress-led dispensation) government, the Member of Parliament alleged that it can send anybody to jail and if any prisoner comes to jail from court, he is brutally beaten and no norms are followed.

Tags: pragya thakur, bhopal central jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The productivity of the upper house was 98 per cent till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research. (Photo: File)

Govt likely to extend session by 3 days

Supreme Court of India

Plea in SC seeks ban on green crescent-star flags

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)

Naidu upset as parties yet to name MPs for committees

MOST POPULAR

1

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

2

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

3

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

4

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

5

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham