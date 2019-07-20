Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:57 AM IST

India, All India

RTI Bill introduced in Lok Sabha amid Oppn uproar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2019, 6:28 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2019, 6:28 am IST

Singh even argued that the UPA government had made a “clumsy Act” and the NDA government is only trying to improve it.

Union minister Jitendra Singh
 Union minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Despite strong Opposition and call for vote against it, government on Friday introduced the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.

The Bill among other things provides power to the Union government to decide the salaries and tenure of the State and Central Information Commissioners.

While Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary sought the Bill to be sent to a Standing Committee, AIMIM  member Asaduddin Owaisi opposed it saying the Bill lacks legislative competence and takes away  power of states.

“Sir, I have given a notice under Rule 72. I am of the opinion that this Bill lacks legislative competence. Sir, as you know very well that in our Constitution, we have article 246 which defines the Union and State Lists; and the Concurrent List is in Schedule VII of the Constitution. Why I say it lacks competence is because clause 3 amends Section 16 of the principal Act. This abrogation takes away the powers of the State. That is why, I say that this Bill lacks competence. Now, clause 3 violates schemes set up under article 246. The Union is not competent to legislate on matters of access to records and information under the subjects and entries that fall under the State List,” Mr Owaisi said.

Defending the tabling of the Bill, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh said that the merits and flaws of the Bill can be taken up at the stage of discussion on the Bill and today he was merely introducing the Bill.  He even argued that the UPA government had made a “clumsy Act” and the NDA government is only trying to improve it.

“You have made a clumsy Act and we are trying to modify it. This is a clumsy Act and it is done in a haste. You gave the Information Commissioner the status of a Supreme Court and at the same time, left the provision of appeal to the High Court,” the minister argued.

However, Mr Owaisi sought voting on this issue. His motion was defeated with 224 members voting in favour of introducing the Bill and 9 against it.

The Congress had staged a walkout before the voting while Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh voted with the treasury benches.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, jitendra singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The NIA took over the investigation into the incident last month.

Gadchiroli blast: NIA seeks custody of eight accused

Apparently unimpressed by the submission, the Chief Justice Gogoi said that they had earlier order 20% sample check of the names included in the NRC and it was based on family tree backed by the witnesses.

Centre, Assam urge Supreme Court to extend NRC deadline

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA ‘apologises’ for beating civic officer

Addressing concerns raised by members on the amendment Bill, the minister said the government has made humanity “rajdharam”, adding, during the era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the women were coming forward and shouldering greater responsibilities.

Lok Sabha clears Bill on NHRC constitution

MOST POPULAR

1

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

2

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

3

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

4

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

5

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham