Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 04:58 AM IST

India, All India

Naidu upset as parties yet to name MPs for committees

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2019, 3:33 am IST

The MP pointed out that the government has now listed nine more bills in its list of business for the next week.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)
 Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed his unhappiness over political parties not nominating members for various Standing Committees and appealed to them to send names for the House panels at the earliest.

“I am sorry to say, in spite of the reminder now, some of the parties are yet to give names. I don’t want to name parties. It’s not my purpose also. I appeal to all political parties to give names at the earliest so that we can set up Standing Committees at the earliest,” the Chairman said.

The chairman’s response came in response to TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s statement that many bills are being not properly scrutinized by the Standing Committees and the government was bringing more and more bills for approval.

The MP pointed out that the government has now listed nine more bills in its list of business for the next week.

“The Standing Committees have not been formed.  Except the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, none of them have been scrutinised. Sir, my appeal through you to the government is that we have already passed bills without scrutiny. Nine more have been listed for the next week. That means 11 and 8, 19 bills going, passing legislation and no parliamentary scrutiny and there is no Standing Committee,” he added.

Mr Naidu took note of the point but added that it was not fair to say that bills are being passed without scrutiny.

“You people are sitting late till night and then going through each and every section of the bill and passing it,” the chairman said.

Among various bills in the government''s list of business for Rajya Sabha are Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, Code on Wages Bill, the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and a bill to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, derek o’brien
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The productivity of the upper house was 98 per cent till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research. (Photo: File)

Govt likely to extend session by 3 days

Supreme Court of India

Plea in SC seeks ban on green crescent-star flags

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Shortage of docs, nurses in Bhopal Central Jail: Pragya Thakur

MOST POPULAR

1

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

2

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

3

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

4

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

5

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham