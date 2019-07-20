Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 AM IST

Modi seeks suggestions for speech on August 15

“I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

An “open forum” has been created on the NaMo App to receive suggestions.
New Delhi: Just like he has been doing for the past few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited suggestions from the general public on what he should say in his Independence Day speech, saying it would allow the thoughts of ordinary citizens to be heard by the entire nation.

“Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort,” he said.

