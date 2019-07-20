Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 04:58 AM IST

India, All India

IMA Ponzi scam accused Mansoor Khan arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2019, 3:34 am IST

Mansoor Khan is being interrogated by the ED sleuths in New Delhi and will later be sent to Bengaluru for a detailed probe by the SIT.

Mansoor Khan
 Mansoor Khan

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate arrested “I Monetary Advisory (IMA)’ group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan at New Delhi airport early Friday morning. The ED sleuths are questioning Khan in connection with the case.

Sources said a special investigation team late Thursday traced Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the IMA Ponzi scam, to Dubai and persuaded him to return to India. “Accordingly, he travelled from Dubai to New Delhi (Flight AI 916) and landed at 01550 hours IST. The SIT officers were in Delhi to secure and arrest the accused,” they added.

A lookout circular was issued against him by both SIT and the ED and he was handed over according to procedure. Sources said “he is being interrogated by the ED sleuths in New Delhi and will later be sent to Bengaluru for a detailed probe by the SIT”. More than one lakh people had invested in the IMA Jewels which started 17 companies.

Khan invited people to invest in five companies, said the SIT, adding that Rs 4,084 crore was invested in the company. He has to refund approximately Rs 1,400 crore to his investors, the SIT had said. Around one and half months ago, Khan had fled to Dubai leaving thousands of investors in lurch. Khan had promised his investors that he would return to India and would refund their money.

Based on thousands of complaints, the SIT registered a case against him and others. It has so far arrested 22 people, including Khan, 12 directors of the firm, deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district Vijay Shankar, assistant commissioner L. C. Nagaraj, a Bangalore development authority officer, a nominated corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and a village accountant.

“Apart from questioning certain state level politicians, the agency will also seek clarifications from certain banks where Mr Khan had deposited huge cash, collected from the depositors,” the sources added.

The agency is probing the role of several state-level politicians in connection with the scam, they added.

Tags: ima ponzi scam, mansoor khan

Latest From India

The productivity of the upper house was 98 per cent till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research. (Photo: File)

Govt likely to extend session by 3 days

Supreme Court of India

Plea in SC seeks ban on green crescent-star flags

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)

Naidu upset as parties yet to name MPs for committees

MOST POPULAR

1

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

2

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

3

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

4

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

5

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham