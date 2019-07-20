Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader and 3-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Dilshit was under treatment for heart ailment in the national capital.

Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
 Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

New Delhi: Three-time Chief Minister of Delhi and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81.

Dikshit was hospitalised in the national capital. She was being treated for a heart ailment in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

She breathed her last at 03:55 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest at 03:15 pm post which she was put on ventilator.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders condoled her death.

Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013.

Her term witnessed the growth of infrastructure in the national capital with the construction of Delhi metro, numerous flyovers and roads.

Delhi also hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 when she was the ruling chief minister.

Dikshit was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Dikshit is survived by her son Sandeep Dikshit, who is a Congress leader and daughter Latika Dikshit Syed.

