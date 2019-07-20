Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

India, All India

For first time, CJI asks CBI to deploy its officers, cops in SC registry

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 20, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2019, 1:54 pm IST

Confirming the deployment of his officers, CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla, said: 'the SC has asked us to send officers on deputation'.

With the CJI himself asking the investigating agency to deploy its officers, it will be interesting to see if the CBI can now register cases automatically upon witnessing any aberration. (Photo: File)
 With the CJI himself asking the investigating agency to deploy its officers, it will be interesting to see if the CBI can now register cases automatically upon witnessing any aberration. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, has appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enter the name of the officers in the Supreme Court registry.

Confirming the deployment of his officers, CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla, said: “the SC has asked us to send officers on deputation”.

However, Shukla refused to give away details on the number of officers, and of which rank, are likely to be deputed at the top court by the premier investigating agency.

An official familiar to the development said the CJI has asked for officers of the rank of superintendent of police (SP), senior superintendent of police (SSP), and even inspectors, who will be tasked to monitor activities within the registry, to ensure that there is no preference shown in the listing of cases and employees do not leak information to lawyers, and perhaps even verify the credentials of employees who are posted in the registry, Hindustan Times reported.

A senior Supreme Court registry official who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the CBI officers won't have any role in keeping an eye on activities of the registry.

 “They will act only as liaison officers with other agencies for verification of credentials of new people appointed in the court. Under the present system, verification is done only at the local police station level, and we do not know about cases the prospective employee could have in other police stations or states. Now, there will be a more in-depth enquiry.”

This is the first time CBI officers will be deployed in the Supreme Court.

Legally, CBI has the power to investigate all forms of corruption across the country. However, it is no position to probe anything related to the higher judiciary without the approval of the Supreme Court itself.

With the CJI himself asking the investigating agency to deploy its officers, it will be interesting to see if the CBI can now register cases automatically upon witnessing an aberration, said the first official.

A former CBI director who didn’t wish to be named, said: “This is happening for the first time in the history of CBI and the Supreme Court. According to the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, CBI’s mandate is not to be on deputation to any other department. But since it’s the CJI who has asked the CBI to deploy officers, the act won’t matter and the agency is, after all, mandated to investigate on the orders/requests of the Supreme Court”.

Recently, the CJI dismissed two staff of the court over alleged favouritism. They changed the order in a case related to a businessman.

Tags: ranjan gogoi, cbi, sc, cji
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of being

UP govt crushing democracy, 'dictatorially inclined': Rahul on Priyanka's detention

Photo: Representational image

Cyberabad Police claim to have rescued 300 children in July

Varun Mehta, the Pradesh Head of Hindu Tatva (L) and Sukhminder Pal Singh Grewal (R), the National Secretary of BJP KIssan Morcha. (Photo: ANI)

Activists in Punjab ask Khalistani extremists to stop fuelling separatism

The petition was filed by Tej Bahadur, ex-BSF jawan and SP candidate, whose nomination to contest from Varanasi was rejected by the Election Commission. (Photo: ani)

Allahabad HC issues notice to PM Modi on plea challenging his election to LS

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

2

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

3

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

4

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

5

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham