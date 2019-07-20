Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity supply for Priyanka

Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

Surjewala said that BJP government wants to deport Priyanka from Uttar Pradesh.

Surjewala had said the Adityanath government has become infamous for 'all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery.' (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claiming 'jungle raj' in his state as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken by police to the Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur, where electricity and water supply were cut off.

"BJP Govt fails to prevent Sonbhadra Massacre! BJP Govt fails to act against guilty! BJP Govt illegally arrests Priyankaji for wanting to meet families! BJP Govt cuts Elect/Water of Chunar Guest House where she is held! BJP Govt now wants to deport her from UP! Jungle Raj!" Congress chief spokesperson wrote on his Twitter handle.

On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka was detained on her way to meet the kin of those killed in the July 17 Sonbhadra firing incident citing imposition of Section 144 in the area, which prohibits movement of more than four people in the area. She was escorted to Mirzapur by Uttar Pradesh Police from Vanaras.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh as 'crime state', Surjewala had said the Adityanath government has become infamous for "all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery."

The Congress leader had also said the state government is busy stopping leaders who are going to express condolences instead of nabbing the criminals. "Crime will not be controlled by gagging the voice of Opposition leaders," he had asserted.

He had said there was no violation of rules during the party leader's visit.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has said that she will meet Sonbhadra firing incidents victims and families of the deceased and if the government wants to put her in jail then she is fully prepared for it. She further said that she will not pay the bail amount at any cost.

The firing incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths of around nine persons.

