Saturday, Jul 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:58 AM IST

India, All India

Centre, Assam urge Supreme Court to extend NRC deadline

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2019, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2019, 6:38 am IST

The existing deadline for the publication of final NRC is July 31, 2019.

Apparently unimpressed by the submission, the Chief Justice Gogoi said that they had earlier order 20% sample check of the names included in the NRC and it was based on family tree backed by the witnesses.
 Apparently unimpressed by the submission, the Chief Justice Gogoi said that they had earlier order 20% sample check of the names included in the NRC and it was based on family tree backed by the witnesses.

New Delhi: The Centre and Assam government on Friday sought the extension till August 31, 2019, the deadline for the publication of final National Register of Citizens (NRC) citing the difficulties on account of wide spread floods in the state coupled with wrongful inclusion and exclusion of names.

The existing deadline for the publication of final NRC is July 31, 2019.

Telling the court that India could not be the refugee capital of the world, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman that they may be allowed to carry out 20% sample check of the names included in the draft NRC in the border districts suggesting a number of Bangladesh national have been included in draft NRC.

Mehta told the court that the 20% sample verification would be done by the officers outside Assam.

Apparently unimpressed by the submission, the Chief Justice Gogoi said that they had earlier order 20% sample check of the names included in the NRC and it was based on family tree backed by the witnesses.

“No point in sample verification. It is random,” CJI Gogoi said and referred to the report by the state co-ordinater Prateek Hajela saying that 20% sample verification actually turned out to be 25 to 27% verification.

Tags: supreme court, nrc

Latest From India

The NIA took over the investigation into the incident last month.

Gadchiroli blast: NIA seeks custody of eight accused

Union minister Jitendra Singh

RTI Bill introduced in Lok Sabha amid Oppn uproar

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA ‘apologises’ for beating civic officer

Addressing concerns raised by members on the amendment Bill, the minister said the government has made humanity “rajdharam”, adding, during the era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the women were coming forward and shouldering greater responsibilities.

Lok Sabha clears Bill on NHRC constitution

MOST POPULAR

1

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

2

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

3

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

4

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

5

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham