Centre, Assam urge Supreme Court to extend NRC deadline

The existing deadline for the publication of final NRC is July 31, 2019.

Apparently unimpressed by the submission, the Chief Justice Gogoi said that they had earlier order 20% sample check of the names included in the NRC and it was based on family tree backed by the witnesses.

New Delhi: The Centre and Assam government on Friday sought the extension till August 31, 2019, the deadline for the publication of final National Register of Citizens (NRC) citing the difficulties on account of wide spread floods in the state coupled with wrongful inclusion and exclusion of names.

The existing deadline for the publication of final NRC is July 31, 2019.

Telling the court that India could not be the refugee capital of the world, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman that they may be allowed to carry out 20% sample check of the names included in the draft NRC in the border districts suggesting a number of Bangladesh national have been included in draft NRC.

Mehta told the court that the 20% sample verification would be done by the officers outside Assam.

Apparently unimpressed by the submission, the Chief Justice Gogoi said that they had earlier order 20% sample check of the names included in the NRC and it was based on family tree backed by the witnesses.

“No point in sample verification. It is random,” CJI Gogoi said and referred to the report by the state co-ordinater Prateek Hajela saying that 20% sample verification actually turned out to be 25 to 27% verification.