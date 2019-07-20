4 earthquake hits Arunanchal Pradesh in 24 hours, highest of 5.5 magnitude

The first quake occurred at 2.52 pm and had its epicentre in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district, reported IANS.

East Kameng: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Four earthquakes of 5.5, 5.6, 3.8 and 4.9 magnitudes hit Arunachal Pradesh one after another on Friday and the early hours this morning, the Meteorological Department said.

The first quake occurred at 2.52 pm and had its epicentre in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district, reported IANS.

The second one of 3.8 magnitude was recorded at 3.04 pm on Friday, also at the depth of 10 km at another site in East Kameng.

The third 4.9 magnitude one was recorded at 3.21 pm. Its epicentre was at a depth of 95 km in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal, the department said.

The fourth and the latest jolt was reported from East Kameng with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter's scale at 4:24 am on Saturday. It had a latitude of 7.7°N and Longitude of 92.7°E, along with a depth of 10 kms.

As per reports, the tremors were felt in parts of Assam and bordering China. According to seismologists, the northeastern region comes under Zone 5 on the seismic map, making the states susceptible to earthquakes.