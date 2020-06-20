Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

395,812

14,721

Recovered

214,206

9,026

Deaths

12,970

365

Maharashtra124331627735893 Tamil Nadu5444930271666 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26198181671619 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1390910801331 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka82815210124 Andhra Pradesh7961390596 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  20 Jun 2020  IAF chief says air force will not let supreme sacrifice of our jawans go in vain
India, All India

IAF chief says air force will not let supreme sacrifice of our jawans go in vain

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2020, 10:29 am IST

The Air Force is determined to deliver and is well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency, he said

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)
 IAF chief RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)

Hyderabad: The Air Force is determined to deliver and is well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, here he said the air force is determined to deliver and will never let the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.

 

"...it should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of our braves of Galwan go in vain," he said.

The gallant actions of our soldiers who lost their lives during the confrontation with the Chinese forces has demonstrated the resolve to protect the sovereignty of our country at any cost, he asserted.

 

Tags: iaf, rks bhadauria, ladakh standoff, indo-sino border

Latest From India

File image of Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi charges PM Modi with 'surrendering' Indian territory to China

In this November 29, 2008 photo, an Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns during gun battle between Indian military and militants inside the hotel in Mumbai, India. (AP)

Pak-origin Canadian rearrested in US on India's request for role in Mumbai attack

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)

Centre lauds Karnataka for coronavirus management, contact tracing of cases

This is how the body armour could look on an Indian soldier.

Indian Army set to get 100 per cent Made In India 'Sarvatra Kavach' body armour

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham