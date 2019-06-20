Supreme Court agrees to hear plea on outbreak of AES June 24

The PIL has also sought direction to the Bihar government to issue an “extraordinary government order”.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a public interest plea seeking setting up a team of medical experts for the specialised treatment of children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

A vacation bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Surya Kant directed the listing of the PIL on June 24 as advocate Manohar Pra-tap mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

Manohar Pratap and the other petitioner in the PIL, advocate S.S. Ajmani, have sought direction to the Centre and Bihar government to urgently arrange 500 bedded ICU with required number of doctors and paramedic staff to attend to the emergency.

The PIL has also sought direction to the Bihar government to issue an “extraordinary government order” mandating the private hospitals in Muzaffarpur to extend free admission.