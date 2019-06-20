Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

Prisoners' ward converted into ICU in Muzaffarpur’s govt hospital

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 12:57 pm IST

Decision came after CM Nitish gave directions to convert prisoners' ward into ICU for children at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.

The death toll due to encephalitis touched 117 on Thursday morning in Muzaffarpur district. (Photo: ANI)
 The death toll due to encephalitis touched 117 on Thursday morning in Muzaffarpur district. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: Following the public outcry over lack of facilities in the government-run Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), the hospital management has converted a prisoners' ward into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to accommodate the rising number of encephalitis patients.

The decision came after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar passed instructions to convert the prisoners' ward into ICU for children to meet the crisis of beds.

Questions were raised over the lack of facilities in the hospital after three to four Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) affected children were being treated on a single bed.

Arrangements are being made on a war footing by the hospital management to accommodate patients in the new ward as soon as possible.

Manager of SKMCH, Sanjay Kumar Shah, told ANI, "We have converted this ward into an ICU and shifted the prisoners' ward. We have done this to accommodate more children. At least 19 more beds will be added here, which will increase the capacity. All the necessary arrangements are being done. This ward will become functional shortly."

Meanwhile, the death toll due to encephalitis touched 117 on Thursday morning in Muzaffarpur district.

As per official data, a total of 98 deaths were reported at SKMCH, while 19 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease till 8 am today.

Meanwhile, the State Health Society on Tuesday ordered delegation of more doctors from Darbhanga, Supaul, Madhubani, Samastipur and Sitamarhi districts to Muzaffarpur.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited SKMCH to take stock of the situation. Earlier, Kumar had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

Earlier Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the state to take stock of the situation and review measures taken in the wake of the outbreak.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of heart and kidney.

Tags: muzaffarpur, acute encephalitis syndrome, bihar, nitish kumar, shri krishna medical college and hospital
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

Latest From India

BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest, on Wednesday, against the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man, who is now being claimed by both parties as their cadre. (Photo: ANI)

Political protests over dead worker in Bengal, both BJP, TMC claim he was theirs

Asked whether it was going to be tough for him to run the Lok Sabha amid religious chants, Om Birla said, ‘There is no challenge’. (Photo: ANI)

Who said you can't say 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'? asks Om Birla

To another question, he said people living on forest land in Mumbai for years were not getting adequate drinking water supply, but the government will soon ensure it for them. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra govt to ask BMC to ensure equitable water supply: Yogesh Sagar

Das asked the CDMOs to prepare a 100-days action plan for ensuring quality health service to all. (Photo: File)

Odisha government formulating new Health Policy and Vision 2025

MOST POPULAR

1

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

2

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

3

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

4

After calling Virat, Rohit 'naughty daddy', Mahika Sharma teases Pak captain Sarfaraz

5

Here is the full text of President Ram Nath Kovind addresses in Parliament

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham