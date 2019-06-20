Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 9:33 am IST

The Rajya Sabha will begin its proceedings from Thursday after the address of the President.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall on Thursday.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday in which the newly elected members took the oath. The election of the Speaker was held on Wednesday.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.  

