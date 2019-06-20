Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 02:29 PM IST

India, All India

Odisha government formulating new Health Policy and Vision 2025

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 1:43 pm IST

The new health policy will also ensure free healthcare services to each in the state.

Das asked the CDMOs to prepare a 100-days action plan for ensuring quality health service to all. (Photo: File)
 Das asked the CDMOs to prepare a 100-days action plan for ensuring quality health service to all. (Photo: File)

Bhubaneswar: With the Odisha government in the process of formulating State Health Policy and Vision for 2025, chief district medical officers have been asked to collect suggestions from the people, a senior minister has said. Feedback and suggestions are required from the people, especially from the grassroot level, to provide quality health service to all, state Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Das said.

The new health policy will also ensure free healthcare services to each in the state. No one will be deprived of free treatment as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has stressed for 'Health Care For All', Das said, while addressing a conference of chief district medical officers here on Wednesday. Das asked the CDMOs to prepare a 100-days action plan for ensuring quality health service to all.

"The focus has shifted from fragmented service delivery approach to comprehensive and determined method for quality health care," the minister said.

Efforts are on to make Odisha a surplus state in the field of doctors and paramedics, he said. On the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Das said, 70 lakh families are covered under this flagship programme.

Tags: odisha government, naba das
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest, on Wednesday, against the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man, who is now being claimed by both parties as their cadre. (Photo: ANI)

Political protests over dead worker in Bengal, both BJP, TMC claim he was theirs

Asked whether it was going to be tough for him to run the Lok Sabha amid religious chants, Om Birla said, ‘There is no challenge’. (Photo: ANI)

Who said you can't say 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'? asks Om Birla

To another question, he said people living on forest land in Mumbai for years were not getting adequate drinking water supply, but the government will soon ensure it for them. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra govt to ask BMC to ensure equitable water supply: Yogesh Sagar

The Jamnagar Sessions Court charged Bhatt under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with punishment for murder. (Photo: ANI)

Ex-IPS Sanjiv Bhatt imprisoned for life in 1990 custodial death case

MOST POPULAR

1

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

2

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

3

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

4

After calling Virat, Rohit 'naughty daddy', Mahika Sharma teases Pak captain Sarfaraz

5

Here is the full text of President Ram Nath Kovind addresses in Parliament

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham