BJP MLA hurt in clash with cops in Hyd; police say injuries ‘self inflicted’

Raja Singh said he was brutally assaulted by the police for installing the statue of a freedom fighter, who had fought for the nation.

West Zone deputy commissioner of police AR Srinivas, however, denied the allegations of the MLA. (Photo: T Raja Singh | Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday said that he was attacked by the police when he and his supporters were erecting a 25-feet statue of Avanti Bai Lodh, the former queen of Madhya Pradesh’s Ramgarh reported ANI. He said he was brutally assaulted by the police for installing the statue of a freedom fighter, who had fought for the nation.

“This is highly atrocious. We shall complain to the director general of police,” Singh added.

He was treated at Osmania General Hospital later.

West Zone deputy commissioner of police AR Srinivas, however, denied the allegations of the MLA. The police said that Singh along with his followers tried to install the statue without any permission and it was a violation of the law.

“The MLA hit himself with a stone on his head and caused a self-inflicted injury on his head,” he said, adding that all steps were being taken to maintain law and order.

Inspector Chand Basha said: “There is already a six-feet statue of Rani Avanti Bai installed several years ago but Singh and his followers want to replace it with a bigger statue, which only caused traffic congestion in the narrow lane.”

However, the MLA and his followers were adamant on installing the statue and started shouting slogans which resulted in a clash between the police and the BJP workers. The protesters pelted stones at the police and the force resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.