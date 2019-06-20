6 bodies, seven mortal remains recovered from IAF AN-32 crash site

On Wednesday, the IAF, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation at the crash site.

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Six bodies and seven mortal remains have been recovered from the site where the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was crashed on June 3.

On Wednesday, the IAF, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation at the crash site.

On Tuesday afternoon, the wreckage was spotted when the joint teams of IAF, Army and civil administration carried out aerial survey.

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district.

The blackbox of the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 personnel on board has suffered damage and an investigation by the Air Force to find out the actual cause of the crash may take more time.

"The blackbox was recovered and brought out of the crash site almost three days ago. It has been damaged in the crash and we are analysing whether the data from it can be retrieved by the HAL or it will have to be sent to some other agency," defence sources told ANI.

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat in Assam but lost contact with ground staff before its scheduled landing in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka airfield.

The aircraft had gone missing hours after it took off from Jorhat, Assam for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.