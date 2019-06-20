Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:35 PM IST

India, All India

6 bodies, seven mortal remains recovered from IAF AN-32 crash site

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 11:31 am IST

On Wednesday, the IAF, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation at the crash site.

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: File)
 The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Six bodies and seven mortal remains have been recovered from the site where the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was crashed on June 3.

On Wednesday, the IAF, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation at the crash site.

On Tuesday afternoon, the wreckage was spotted when the joint teams of IAF, Army and civil administration carried out aerial survey.

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district.

The blackbox of the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 personnel on board has suffered damage and an investigation by the Air Force to find out the actual cause of the crash may take more time.

"The blackbox was recovered and brought out of the crash site almost three days ago. It has been damaged in the crash and we are analysing whether the data from it can be retrieved by the HAL or it will have to be sent to some other agency," defence sources told ANI.

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat in Assam but lost contact with ground staff before its scheduled landing in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka airfield.

The aircraft had gone missing hours after it took off from Jorhat, Assam for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags: iaf, an-32, crash, site
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Kumar was responding to queries regarding replies to congratulatory messages by Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

India rejects claims of having agreed to hold talks with Pakistan

Bussa Krishna while speaking to ANI. (Photo: ANI)

US prez Trump's fan in Telangana observes fast for him every Friday

As per the reports, three letters were sent by the state intelligence to top Kerala police officers that hinted at the possibility of such a development. (Representational Image)

India, Sri Lanka under threat from ISIS' new strategy: Intel report

The rescue operation is currently underway. (Photo: ANI)

7 children missing after van carrying 29 passengers falls into canal in Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

US prez Trump's fan in Telangana observes fast for him every Friday

2

'GoT' director opens up about controversial Daenerys Targaryen scene

3

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

4

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

5

With encephalitis death toll at 112, this govt hospital in Bihar reeks of apathy

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham