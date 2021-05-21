Friday, May 21, 2021 | Last Update : 08:14 AM IST

Odisha government braces for Cyclone Yaas

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : May 21, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2021, 7:23 am IST

The State special relief commissioner informed that the exact track and intensity of the cyclone was not yet clear

The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone. — Representational image/PTI
 The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone. — Representational image/PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday said it had taken a slew of measures on a priority basis in view of the development of cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ in the Bay of Bengal.

“The state government has put in place a slew of measures to face the possible situation during and after the cyclonic storm that is developing in the Bay of Bengal,” the state revenue department said in an official communication.

 

State special relief commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena asked all the departments concerned of the government machinery to ensure readiness with full preparedness of manpower and other resources for any exigency arising out of the storm that is likely to intensify into a cyclone from a low pressure between May 22 and May 25 before advancing towards Odisha-Bengal coast in northwest direction by May 26.

The State special relief commissioner informed that the exact track and intensity of the cyclone was not yet clear as different weather forecasting models were suggesting different pictures.

“As per the direction of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, preparations are in full swing for the cyclone at the state and the district level. A draft plan has been made to mobilise emergency rescue and disaster management troops like fire, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and National Disaster Response Force at strategic points but the final execution will be done as soon as we get clear information on the cyclone,” the SRC said.

 

Directions have been issued to keep flood and cyclone shelters in readiness. The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone.

The state energy department has been notified to keep manpower resources on alert and equipment on standby. Public works department has been entrusted to work out a detailed plan for clearing of roads, tree cutting and other associated restoration works, the SRC Mr Jena said.

