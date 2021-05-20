Thursday, May 20, 2021 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

  India   All India  20 May 2021  Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 27
Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 27

PTI
Published : May 20, 2021, 10:04 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2021, 10:04 am IST

A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: After severe cyclonic storm Tauktae in the west coast, another cyclone -- Yass -- is likely to hit the east coast on May 26-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, it said.

 

"It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around 26th May evening," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

It added that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21 in association with the likely strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region

Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also favourable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22.

 

These conditions will help in formation of a low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, the IMD said.

Under the influence of these systems, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 22 and 23, it said.

Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely to commence from evening of May 25. The intensity of the rainfall will increase substantially, the IMD said.

 

It said the west coast, especially Gujarat and Maharashtra, are still assessing the damage done by extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast.

May 2020 saw two cyclones -- super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga -- which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.

