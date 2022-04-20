Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

SC stays anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Published : Apr 20, 2022, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2022, 11:48 am IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area here, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

 

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered.

He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, has begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators.

The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

