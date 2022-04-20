Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022 | Last Update : 06:00 AM IST

Russia opens weapons’ bazaar for India’s needs

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Apr 20, 2022, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2022, 1:35 am IST

Lavrov said that Moscow is in favour of the continuing direct negotiations between India and China to resolve their bilateral differences

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (AP)
  Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (AP)

New Delhi: Russia can give India any defence platform and weaponry it wants, the country’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking to an Indian TV channel, he also termed the transfer of defence technology to India as “unprecedented” among the foreign nations that India has ties with. Mr Lavrov also said that Moscow is in favour of the continuing direct negotiations between India and China to resolve their bilateral differences. He also hailed India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar as a “great patriot” for taking decisions solely on the basis of India’s own national interests, an obvious reference to New Delhi’s firm resolve to continue its close ties with Moscow despite pressure from the West.

 

It may be noted that Mr Lavrov had visited New Delhi earlier this month and held detailed discussions with Mr Jaishankar, besides calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The subject of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine had been discussed in great detail then at the bilateral talks, besides the issue of maintaining bilateral defence and economic ties in the face of the crippling Western sanctions on Russia. India has so far refused to criticise Russia but has been constantly calling for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. This also comes as the West has been mounting pressure on India to not buy Russian weaponry and oil.

India is acquiring the crucial S-400 missiles from Russia. India has had close strategic ties with Russia and its earlier avatar, the erstwhile Soviet Union, spanning decades ever since India’s independence in 1947.

 

“On defence, we can give India anything it wants. The technology transfer (from Russia) is unprecedented among India’s outside partners,” Mr Lavrov told the TV channel. Asked about the Sino-Indian border dispute, he said: “We welcome the discussions between India and China”, adding that Russia wanted to further strengthen the trilateral Russia-India-China (RIC) format that he said was envisaged by Moscow way back in 1996 and made a reality.

The Russian foreign minister also reiterated his country’s position on the Ukraine conflict and blamed Ukraine’s government for the situation.

Tags: russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, india and china, external affairs minister s. jaishankar, russian s-400 missiles, weaponry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Indian and foreign higher educational institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Indian and foreign institutions will be able to offer joint degrees soon: UGC

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday said it has capped retail prices for 15 formulations used to treat various diseases, including diabetes.(Representational Photo: ANI)

NPPA fixes retail prices of 15 drug formulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dedication of a Bio-CNG plant and the foundation stone laying of 4 Gobar Gas Plants, in Banaskantha district. (PTI)

India tops milk production in world, turnover higher than wheat and rice output: PM

Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi amid speculations about joining Congress. (ANI)

Eyeing 2024 LS polls, Congress top brass brainstorms roadmap with Prashant Kishor

