Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Bisht passes away

PTI
Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi

  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI photo)

Lucknow/ New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Bisht died on Monday morning, an official said.

"Honourable CM's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement.

Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, sources at the hospital said.

He was admitted after his health deteriorated and his condition was critical, they said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the death of Adityanath's father.

