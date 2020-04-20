Odisha covid tally touches 69 with 7 fresh cases

A total of 10,641 samples have been tested so far in the state

A medic collects swab sample of a person for covid19 test at a sample collection centre in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo

Bhubaneshwar: Seven more persons in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 68.

Sources in the state family and health welfare department said as many as 951 samples were tested on Sunday of which the new cases were found.

However, the health department has not shared details about the patients.

A total of 10,641 samples have been tested so far in the state.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Odisha stood at 43 while 24 persons have been cured and discharged from hospitals till date.

Bhubaneswar continues to remain as the hotspot of Covid-19. It has so far reported 46 cases. The other hotspots include Bhadrak (3), Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Kendrapara (2 each). Dhenkanal, Puri and Balasore have reported one case each.