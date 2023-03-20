Monday, Mar 20, 2023 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Mar 2023  Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in India with an eye on trade, China
India, All India

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in India with an eye on trade, China

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2023, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2023, 11:35 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishida are also set to discuss priorities for India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands after placing a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi on March 20, 2023. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
 Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands after placing a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi on March 20, 2023. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on Monday for talks expected to focus on deepening trade and technology ties as well as shared concern about China.

India and Japan along with the United States and Australia make up the Quad alliance, which positions itself as a bulwark against China's growing assertiveness in Asia under President Xi Jinping.

Ties between India and China have been frosty since 2020 when 20 Indian troops and at least four Chinese soldiers were killed on their disputed Himalayan frontier.

Kishida's visit comes less than a fortnight after Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese was also hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks that touched on China and boosting trade ties.

Albanese, who is also forging closer ties with the United States and Britain under the separate so-called AUKUS alliance, is due to host all Quad leaders in May.

The Quad members deny hostile intentions and stress that they are not a military alliance but China has described it as an attempt to encircle it.

Modi and Kishida were expected to announce initiatives on clean energy, digital trade and infrastructure as part of the wider Indo-Pacific Economic Framework launched last year.

As the incumbent G7 president, Kishida was also expected to invite Modi to a summit of the grouping in May, media reports said.

India currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20.

Tags: japanese prime minister, japanese prime minister fumio kishida, fumio kishida india visit, india japan relations
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Security personnel stand guard following crack down on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters, in Jalandhar, Sunday March 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Suspension of internet, SMS services extended; Amritpal Singh remains elusive

A manhunt was still on to nab radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh (ANI file image)

Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, manhunt on to nab him

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media (PTI file image)

Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on Mar 25

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India is not Cong's fiefdom anymore: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul over UK remarks

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham