Sunday, Feb 20, 2022 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Feb 2022  West Bengal minister and veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pande dies at 71
India, All India

West Bengal minister and veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pande dies at 71

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2022, 1:08 pm IST

Pande was a five-time MLA from Burtola constituency in North Kolkata till 2011, when TMC came to power in the state

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande (Twitter/@PandeSadhan)
 Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande (Twitter/@PandeSadhan)

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and senior West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday following prolonged illness, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

He was 71, and is survived by his daughter Shreya.

 

"Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers," Banerjee tweeted.

In another condolence message, the chief minister said that she has lost an elder and would miss his advice on various matters.

Pande was a five-time MLA from Burtola constituency in North Kolkata till 2011, when TMC came to power in the state, and was elected from Maniktala seat since then. The veteran TMC leader was ailing for the past one year. He was retained as a cabinet minister after the the party returned to power for the third consecutive term last year but was not allocated any portfolio due to his ill health. He was suffering from kidney ailments, and he was shifted to Mumbai from state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata sometime back. He was in a critical condition in the last few days, party sources said.

 

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled Pande's death, tweeting, "Sad news- Deeply pained at passing away of Senior Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande today morning at Mumbai. Shared wonderful relationship and personal rapport with him beyond politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. RIP! Om Shanti Om."

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, expressed his condolences.

"Saddened by the passing away of West Bengal Minister Shri Sadhan Pande ji. My thoughts are with his bereaved family, friends & followers. Prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti," he said in a Twitter post.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that he was good friends with Pande despite ideological and political differences. "He was a nice person. He had vast experience as a legislator and discharged with aplomb his responsibilities as minister including Consumer Affairs Department," Bhattacharya said.

 

Party colleague Sovandeb Chatterjee said that Pande was a name to reckon with in North Kolkata politics and he had fought the CPI(M) in many movements.

He was very outspoken and never minced any word even before Mamata Banerjee during cabinet meetings, the agriculture minister added.

Tags: west bengal minister, tmc leader sadhan pande
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Saturday, February 19, 2022. (PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline

Citizens undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI)

Punjab Assembly elections: 17.77 percent voting till 11 am

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan as part of investigation and evidence collection. (Representational file photo:PTI)

NIA raids 9 J&K locations as part of terror probe

An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Punjab all set to cast its vote today in 4-cornered contest

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham