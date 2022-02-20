Sunday, Feb 20, 2022 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2022, 10:20 am IST

A total of 19,968 cases have been reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 5,11,903 with 673 fresh fatalities

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Saturday, February 19, 2022. (PTI)
  A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Saturday, February 19, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: Daily new COVID-19 cases in India fell below 20,000 after 51 days, taking the total virus tally to 4,28,22,473, while the active cases dipped to 2,24,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 19,968 cases have been reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 5,11,903 with 673 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 14 consecutive days.

India reported 16,764 corornavirus infections on December 30 last year.

The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.28 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 29,552 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. I

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

