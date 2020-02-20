Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

India, All India

Time-bound industrialisation to be made mandatory

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 20, 2020, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2020, 2:25 am IST

The bill would be tabled in the ensuing Budget Session of state Assembly.

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
 Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: In a first of its kind initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bring legislation seeking to make time-bound clearance of industrial projects by the state administration, mandatory.

The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Kamal Nath gave its stamp of approval to the draft bill seeking to clear the industrial projects proposed in the state within stipulated periods ranging from one day to 15 days.

“The proposed legislation, first of its kind law in the country, will help boost industrialisation in the state by cutting red tape,” state law minister P. C. Sharma told reporters here after the cabinet meeting.

The bill would be tabled in the ensuing Budget Session of state Assembly.

According to the draft bill, the provision of timebound clearance would be granted to Greenfield projects in various industrial sectors, including Information Technology (IT) and tourism, proposed in the state.

While 40 types of clearances from ten departments of the state government would be granted in one day, ten types of clearances by these departments would be given within seven days and five types of clearances would be accorded within 15 days.

All such clearances would be given online.

“If any clearance from a particular department is not granted within the stipulated period, then the ‘investment portal’ opened by the state government for the purpose, would automatically clear the projects,” Mr Sharma said.

Significantly, the proposed legislation has sought to hold the officers concerned accountable for the delay in clearing the projects by their departments.

The state cabinet also gave nod to the film tourism policy envisaging subsidies to the film production houses which would shoot 50 per cent of their movies in MP and give chance to actors from the state in their ventures.

Subsidies to the tune of ` 1 crore has been proposed in the policy.

Tags: madhya pradesh government, kamal nath

Latest From India

A young Odia engineer stranded in cruise ship “Diamond Princess” at Yokohama port in Japan for the last 17 days amid coronavirus outbreak, has requested the government to help him return home. AP photo

Odisha man on ship in Japan seeks govt’s help

Idrees also said that Jayanagar Congress MLA, Sowmya Reddy had paid a visit to the women agitators. (Photo: PTI)

At B’luru’s Shaheen Bagh, 2 women sit on fast unto death

Shakeel along with seven other accused was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in the case in June 2010.

Key Bhopal gas tragedy accused held, granted bail

Fifty-year-old Jabeda Begum with her daughter

With 15 papers, woman fail to prove citizenship

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham