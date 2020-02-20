Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

Delhi Police summons Jamia students over varsity violence

ANI
Published : Feb 20, 2020, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2020, 3:21 pm IST

According to sources, these students have been identified through the footage from CCTV installed in the varsity

File photo shows students protesting against Delhi Police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University. PTI photo
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday has issued notices to 10 students of Jamia Millia Islamia University asking them to appear before it for questioning in the December 15 violence that ensued at the varsity, sources in the department said.

According to sources, these students have been identified through the footage from CCTV installed in the varsity.

On December 15 last year, Delhi Police burst into the campus, threw teargas shells and allegedly assaulted students.

The action followed a day of protests where some protesters—which the University has maintained were outsiders and not students— set buses and vehicles ablaze in some parts of South Delhi.

