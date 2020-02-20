Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 | Last Update : 05:38 AM IST

India, All India

Court raps CBI, asks why no lie test on Asthana

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 20, 2020, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2020, 2:34 am IST

The court asked the CBI whether there was any telephonic conversation recording of Asthana, which the agency denied.

Rakesh Asthana
 Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: A Delhi court slammed the CBI on Wednesday for not conducting psychological and lie detector tests on its former special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit by the agency.

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal directed the initial investigating officer, Ajay Kumar Bassi, in the case to appear before it on February 28 to explain the case diary. The court asked the CBI whether there was any telephonic conversation recording of Asthana, which the agency denied.

Rakesh Asthana was booked by the CBI on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) on a complaint filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Asthana has maintained that the complaint against him was fabricated at the behest of the than CBI Chief Alok Verma.

“What about calls made to Asthana via WhatsApp? The complainant, Sana Satish Babu, has said this in his statement recorded under 164 CrPC (before a magistrate). Evidence cannot be disregarded at filing of chargesheet,” court said.

“Did you collect any electronic equipment, mobile phones from Asthana? Did you confront him with Manoj Prasad and Someshwar Prasad, it asked.

The CBI said, “No, we examined him but never confronted him with anyone.” The court asked whether there were intercepts between October 15 and October 23, 2018.

“Give me relevant period’s intercepts. Who are other people whose phones were put under surveillance and legal intercepts done,” it asked. The CBI said that the phones of Manoj Prasad and Someshwar Prasad, their father, Someshwar’s father-in-law Sunil Mittal and another lawyer, Prakash Singh Negi were intercepted.

Tags: rakesh asthana, prevention of corruption act

Latest From India

A young Odia engineer stranded in cruise ship “Diamond Princess” at Yokohama port in Japan for the last 17 days amid coronavirus outbreak, has requested the government to help him return home. AP photo

Odisha man on ship in Japan seeks govt’s help

Idrees also said that Jayanagar Congress MLA, Sowmya Reddy had paid a visit to the women agitators. (Photo: PTI)

At B’luru’s Shaheen Bagh, 2 women sit on fast unto death

Shakeel along with seven other accused was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in the case in June 2010.

Key Bhopal gas tragedy accused held, granted bail

Fifty-year-old Jabeda Begum with her daughter

With 15 papers, woman fail to prove citizenship

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham