India successfully test-fires Brahmos supersonic cruise missile

Published : Jan 20, 2022, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2022, 1:12 pm IST

The missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile (PTI file image)
Balasore: India successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile Brahmos off the Odisha coast here on Thursday, DRDO sources said.

With new the added technologies, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur around 10.45 am, said a source at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

 

The detailed data is being analysed analysis, the source said.

