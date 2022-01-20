Thursday, Jan 20, 2022 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Jan 2022  5G rollout: Air India resumes B777 flight operations to US
India, All India

5G rollout: Air India resumes B777 flight operations to US

ANI
Published : Jan 20, 2022, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2022, 11:33 am IST

On Wednesday, after the rollout of 5G wireless networks in the United States, India has cancelled eight Air India flights to and from the US

Due to the 5G rollout, Air India had earlier cancelled more than eight flights to the USA.. (Representational image: PTI)
 Due to the 5G rollout, Air India had earlier cancelled more than eight flights to the USA.. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid 5G rollout by the US, Air India has resumed B777 operations to the country on Thursday after approval from the US authority, said Airline officials.

Due to the 5G rollout, Air India had earlier cancelled more than eight flights to the USA.

 

"Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in the USA on B777. Accordingly, the first flight has left this morning to John F Kennedy. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and San Francisco. Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into the USA has been sorted," said Air India.

Earlier on Wednesday, after the rollout of 5G wireless networks in the United States, India has cancelled eight Air India flights to and from the US.

"Due to deployment of the 5G communications in the USA, we will not be able to operate the following flights of January 19, 2022," Air India said.

Recently, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), with a strength of 6,000 pilots, has expressed concern over possible interference of 5G wireless signals with sensitive aircraft equipment such as radio altitude meters, threatening aviation safety.

 

"It is important to fully understand and reduce potential 5G signal interference with radio altimeters that are integral to aircraft security systems. We understand that the activation of these services is a part of India's select Coming soon in cities," reads the January 4 FIP letter.

Further FIP mentioned in the letter that if 5G deploys pilots may face safety issues while operating flights.

"5G signals could interfere with the Radio Altimeters that airliners, bizjets and general aviation aircraft rely on low altitude flight that it issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) on the 'Risk of Potential Adverse Effects on Radio Altimeters' of 5G deployment. In response, the largest network carriers in the US, including Verizon and AT&T agreed to temporarily pause the advent of 5G service to allow the FAA more time to address concerns about interference," the FIP letter reads.

 

Possibly Indian carriers are waiting for assurance before the operation from US-based federal aviation administration and aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

However, Boeing declined to comment on the 5G issues.

Tags: 5g, flights cancelled, flight services, flight service to us resumes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Miram Taron (Twitter)

Indian Army seeks assistance from PLA to find missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh

A healthworker takes swab sample of a child for Covid-19 test at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre in Daryaganj, New Delhi. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)

India reports 3.17 lakh new COVID cases, highest in 249 days

BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a meeting with alliance parties leaders, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (PTI/Kamal Singh)

BJP seals UP deal with two allies, formula on seat-sharing soon

Meghalaya cabinet has approved the recommendations of all 3 Regional Committees as process to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue. (Photo: Twitter)

Assam, Meghalaya agree to divide disputed land equally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham