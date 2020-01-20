Monday, Jan 20, 2020 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

JP Nadda all set to take over as BJP chief today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 20, 2020, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2020, 2:14 am IST

The BJP has the convention of electing its president with consensus and without any contest.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda (Photo: ANI)
 BJP working president J.P. Nadda (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP working president J.P. Nadda is all set to be elected as its next national president on Monday, succeeding Amit Shah. He is expected to be elected to the post unopposed.

Top party leaders, including Union ministers and those from states, are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Mr Nadda, who has long been seen as the choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah for the job. His decades-long experience in the organisation, starting from student politics, proximity to the RSS and clean image are seen as his strengths.

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the party’s organisational poll process, said that nominations for the national president’s election will be filed on January 20, and a contest will take place the next day if required. The BJP has the convention of electing its president with consensus and without any contest, and there is little possibility that it will be any other way this time.

The election of a new president will bring to end incumbent Shah’s tenure of over five-and-a-half years during which the BJP expanded its footprints across the country like never before and enjoyed its best phase in electoral contests despite suffering a few setbacks in state polls. With Mr Shah joining the Modi 2.0 government as home minister, the BJP began the exercise for electing his successor as the party has the convention of ‘one person, one post’. Mr Nadda was appointed as the party’s working president in July last year in an indication that the Himachal Pradesh leader was the likely choice for the top organisational job. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was in-charge of the BJP’s election campaign in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, where the party faced a tough challenge from the grand alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The party won 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Having risen through the saffron ranks, Mr Nadda has long been a member of the BJP parliamentary board, its highest decision making body. He had served as a minister in the first Modi government.

Tags: jp nadda, amit shah

Latest From India

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Chief of Defence Staff will have a wider horizon

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a function in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal wooing city with 10 ‘guarantees’

National security advisor Ajit oval meets Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

India, Sri Lanka seek close military ties

Subhas Chandra Bose

Whatever the controversies, it’s time to bring Netaji’s ashes back

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Piston Fit Wireless review: Transcends beyond price

2

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

3

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

4

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

5

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham